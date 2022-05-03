Part of empty Shotton town centre shop could turned into nine-bedroom HMO

Part of an empty town centre shop in Shotton could be turned into a nine-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO).

Plans have been put forward to create living accommodation within the former Potluck haberdashery store on Chester Road West.

The proposals would see two bedrooms, a living room, dining room and kitchen constructed towards the back of the ground floor shop, with the front retained for commercial use.

The first floor would also be converted to provide seven bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms.

It comes after an application was previously approved for three apartments above the shop in 2018.

In a design and access statement accompanying the latest plans, agents acting on behalf of applicants Daccus ACM Ltd said: “The new dwelling as proposed, provides two floors of accommodation, ground and first behind the retained facade.

“Fronting the main road, it is intended to retain a commercial use class at ground floor and this measures 34.3 square metres.

“The refurbished proposal aside from the ground floor commercial offering is intended for HMO use.

“The extent of this use covers the rear of ground floor and the totality of the first floor.

“The internal accommodation as proposed, provides spacious well-proportioned accommodation for modern living.”

An area to store bins and bicycles is also proposed at the back of the property.

No spaces for car parking have been allocated, but the agents said public parking facilities and transport links could be found nearby.

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the Flintshire Council website, with a decision expected at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).