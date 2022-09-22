Part for the M56 will be closed this weekend for North Wales bound traffic

Listen to this article

Drivers are being reminded that a section of the M56 in Cheshire will be closed this weekend for North Wales-bound traffic.

As part of work to replace the A533 Expressway bridge National Highways is closing the M56, between junctions 11 and 12 in a single direction, for two full weekends in September and October 2022.

The westbound side will be closed between junctions 11 and 12, from 9pm Friday 23 September until 6am Monday 26 September.

The closures will allow National Highways contractors to install new safety barriers in preparation for the new bridge.

The A533 Expressway will remain open during these closures.

Towards the end of October, National Highways be closing the M56 in both directions for one full weekend to lift the new bridge into position.

At the same time they will also need to close the A533 Expressway bridge.

[This weekends diversion route]

Closure dates and times

M56 closed between junctions 11 and 12, westbound only. 9pm Friday 23 September until 6am Monday 26 September.

M56 closed between junctions 12 and 11, eastbound only. 9pm Friday 30 September until 6am Monday 3 October.

M56 closed between junctions 11 and 12, in both directions, and A533 Expressway bridge closed in both directions. 9pm Friday 28 October until 6am Monday 31 October.

Sam Whitfield, National Highways’ project manager, said: “This work is an essential step in preparing for the installation of the replacement A533 Expressway bridge, which is currently being constructed off-site.

“The motorway will be closed westbound only during the first weekend closure. During the second weekend, the motorway will be closed eastbound only.”

“Towards the end of October, we will be ready to lift the new bridge into position. To do this, we will close the M56 in both directions for one full weekend.”

“At the same time, we will also need to close the A533 Expressway bridge in both directions, between Murdishaw roundabout and Preston Brook.”

“We appreciate this will cause some disruption to those who use the M56 and the A533 and we thank you for your patience while we carry out this work.”

Clearly signed diversions will be in place. Motorists are asked to follow these during the closures.

Delays are expected, drivers are asked to plan ahead and allow extra time for your journeys.

Read Next