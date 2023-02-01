Overloaded vehicles, defective tyres and no insurance uncovered during Deeside police operation
A joint road safety operation carried out by the North Wales Roads Policing Unit in Deeside yesterday revealed a large number of offences involving commercial vehicles.
Checks were conducted just off the A494 at the Ewloe weighbridge with the assistance of officers from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA).
Out of the 35 vehicles that were stopped, including vans, light goods vehicles, and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), 60% were found to have committed an offence.
The offences included 15 cases of vehicle overloads, one vehicle seized for having no insurance, three without a valid MOT, and 12 issued with vehicle prohibitions.
Sergeant Medwyn Williams from the Roads Policing Unit stated that driving an overloaded vehicle puts not only the driver but also other road users at risk.
It affects the handling and braking capabilities of the vehicle, significantly increasing the risk of traffic collisions.
Sergeant Williams said: “To hold a driving licence is a privilege and responsibility, especially for those who rely on our road networks to make a living.”
“It is essential that drivers are aware that it is their responsibility to ensure that their vehicle is roadworthy before commencing a journey.”
“These checks are regularly carried out by the team and more will be done in the near future – this is all part of our ongoing commitment to keeping the roads safe for all. Please heed the warning.”
Information and advice regarding roadside vehicle checks for commercial drivers are available on the UK government’s website, here.
