Over 990 Flintshire businesses could qualify for 50% business rates relief

Flintshire County Council is working in partnership with Welsh Government to provide retail, leisure and hospitality businesses with 50% business rates relief for 2022-23, capped at £110,000 per business across Wales.

The scheme is in addition to the existing Small Business Rates Relief scheme.

There are potentially 994 businesses in Flintshire who are expected to qualify as part of the £5m funding package from Welsh Government.

All retail, leisure and hospitality businesses will need to complete an on-line application form to benefit from the reduction, including those businesses who have qualified previously.

The online application form and details of the scheme are now available at flintshire.gov.uk/businessrates

Councillor Ian Roberts, the Leader of the Council, said:

“I am extremely pleased that Welsh Government are continuing to support our local retail, leisure and hospitality businesses.”

“This package of support will assist businesses in this sector for another 12 months, especially as many businesses continue to recover from the pandemic.”

[Photo: Marston’s]