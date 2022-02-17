Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 17th Feb 2022

Over 990 Flintshire businesses could qualify for 50% business rates relief

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Over 990 local businesses could qualify for 50% business rates relief.

Flintshire County Council is working in partnership with Welsh Government to provide retail, leisure and hospitality businesses with 50% business rates relief for 2022-23, capped at £110,000 per business across Wales.

The scheme is in addition to the existing Small Business Rates Relief scheme.

There are potentially 994 businesses in Flintshire who are expected to qualify as part of the £5m funding package from Welsh Government.

All retail, leisure and hospitality businesses will need to complete an on-line application form to benefit from the reduction, including those  businesses who have qualified previously.

The online application form and details of the scheme are now available at flintshire.gov.uk/businessrates

Councillor Ian Roberts, the Leader of the Council, said:

“I am extremely pleased that Welsh Government are continuing to support our local retail, leisure and hospitality businesses.”

“This package of support will assist businesses in this sector for another 12 months, especially as many businesses continue to recover from the pandemic.”

 

[Photo: Marston’s]



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Serious collision closes M56 in Cheshire

News

Storm Eunice: Council update on Flintshire Bridge closure and all schools to close

News

“Great piece of intelligence” leads to significant drug seizure Connah’s Quay

News

Police appeal for CCTV footage from four areas in Mold

News

Storm Eunice: All rail services in Wales to be suspended on Friday

News

More than 683,000 people are waiting to start NHS treatment across Wales

News

Storm Eunice: Chester Zoo to close on Friday due to it being “wild and windy”

News

Storm Eunice: Amber weather alert active for Flintshire from 5am Friday

News

Airbus posts record profits in 2021, after two years of losses during the Covid pandemic

News





Read 401,792 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn