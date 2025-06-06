Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 6th Jun 2025

Over 200 athletes to compete at Deeside Athletic Club’s 50th anniversary event

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Deeside Athletic Club will celebrate its 50th anniversary this Saturday, 7 June, with a special open competition at the Deeside Stadium.

More than 200 athletes from across the region are expected to take part in the event, which will also incorporate the North Wales Junior League.

The anniversary meeting will be staged on the track next to Coleg Cambria, offering events for all age groups from under 11 to masters athletes.

Deeside AAC has produced a number of Welsh international athletes over the past five decades, including current Paralympic champion and shot put F20 world record holder Sabrina Fortune.

Several athletes from the club have also represented Great Britain.

The competition programme includes a wide range of track and field events.

Younger age groups will take part in races from 75m to 600m, as well as long jump and shot put. Older athletes will compete in events such as hurdles, pole vault, hammer throw, 3000m races, and a 2km walk.

The open meeting aims to showcase the club’s facilities and the breadth of local athletics talent, while providing an opportunity for the community to support athletes and volunteers.

A spokesperson said, “the event will be a fantastic opportunity to see what Deeside AAC has to offer and support our volunteers and athletes”

