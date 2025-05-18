Officers lend a hand after swerving car sparks concern

A driver heading off on holiday received unexpected roadside help from North Wales Police officers on Sunday, after their car was reported for swerving on the road.

The call initially raised concerns of a possible drink-driving incident.

However, when officers from the North Flintshire Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) located the stopped vehicle, they discovered a flat tyre was to blame.

The driver was unhurt but unsure how to change the wheel.

Officers stepped in, got their hands dirty and replaced the tyre, allowing the motorist to continue their journey.

North Flintshire Police shared the incident on social media, saying:

“We received a call today regarding a possible driver under the influence who had been seen swerving on the road.

“We located the vehicle stopped and the driver was fine but had a flat tyre and wasn’t sure how to go about getting it changed.

“NPT got their hands dirty and got it changed sending the driver on their way to their holiday!”

They added a light-hearted note about the skills among the team:

“Police officers come from all walks of life, between 3604 being a trained mechanic and 3564 being old enough to remember when it was part of the driving test, job done!”