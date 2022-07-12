Off duty North Wales officer who stopped large scale brawl nominated for National Police Bravery Award

An off-duty North Wales Police officer, who risked her own safety by stepping into the middle of a street brawl, has been nominated for a National Police Bravery 2022 Award.

PC Clare Larkey-Jones

prevented serious injury to the victim and greater public disorder by diffusing the large scale fight.

She saw an individual attacking another man. The individual was violently punching the victim, pulling him to the floor and kicking him in the town centre.

With no protective equipment, PC Larkey-Jones intervened in the brawl, putting herself in the middle of a group of men to diffuse the situation and protect members of the public becoming embroiled.

The victim of the attack was taken to hospital with a 3cm cut to his face as well as bruising and swelling to his eye.

The attacker was dealt with at Mold Crown Court. At the time of sentencing, the individual was serving a prison term and was sentenced to a further 12 months’ imprisonment for assault.

During sentencing, Judge Nicola Jones said PC Larkey-Jones, with no thought for her own safety, was clearly thinking only of restoring order and protecting the victim of the assault when she intervened.

“She got in the middle of all these men who were behaving violently. She very clearly and robustly sent everybody on their way,” the judge said.

The judge thanked PC Larkey-Jones, who was present in court at her request, on behalf of the people of Caernarfon.

Judge Jones said: “I wanted to thank you and commend you for your bravery that night. I’ve seen what this man is capable of in relation to other offences and had you not intervened, there’d have been a very real risk of more serious injury to [the victim] and certainly a real risk of more public disorder.”