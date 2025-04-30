Oakenholt farmland earmarked for 130 new homes

Plans to build 130 new homes on farmland at Croes Atti have been submitted to Flintshire County Council.

The Ffordd Dewi development was originally proposed as a 140 home project, but the full planning application submitted by Anwyl Homes has reduced that number.

On land formerly part of Coed Onn Farm, the proposed development borders the new Croes Atti welsh language school the site. Outside of Flintshire Council’s Local Development Plan – it will be made up of 100% affordable housing, with 90% (117 homes) social rent and 10% (13 homes) low cost privately owned.

The plans include a mix of 16 one-bedroom apartments, eight one-bedroom bungalows, four two-bedroom bungalows, 53 two-bedroom houses, 39 three-bedroom houses and 10 four-bedroom houses plus a play area. All properties will have electric car charging points.

A pre-application consultation on the development in November drew opposition from 25 local residents, with concerns raised over water drainage, increased traffic, a single proposed entrance to the estate running past the new Ysgol Croes Atti, ecological damage to Pandy Pool and pressure on local services like GPs and dentists which are already struggling.

Reports included in the application state that there is no significant archaeological value to the site – which is near two known Roman settlements – and there was risk to any protected species.

There is however the remains of an effluent pipe that was part of the infrastructure around the production of mustard gas at Rhydymwyn during World War II. The plans include making sure this pipework is made safe or removed during construction.

To aid with drainage there will be a number of swales – scooped grass verges that collect and slowly drain surface water away, plus two balancing ponds to collect excess water.

According to documents submitted by Anwyl with their application, ‘the development will provide 130 new affordable homes with a range of house types to create a balanced community.

There is a genuine and acute need for the proposed affordable homes

“The development will create a high quality, inclusive and sustainable residential neighbourhood which maintains and enhances the key existing landscape features, integrating the site into the wider area. ”

