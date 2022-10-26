Nursing leaders call on Welsh government to ‘take responsibility’ for pay amidst ballot for strike action

Nursing leaders in Wales have appealed to the health minister to ‘take responsibility for nurse pay’ and protect NHS services.

In a letter to Eluned Morgan MS, the Royal College of Nursing in Wales (RCN) says it is ready and waiting to open discussions if Welsh government is genuinely committed to improving NHS pay.

The union said that as it continues to ballot members on possible strike action – “because of the insufficient pay award and lack of meaningful dialogue with the Welsh government” – the RCN is challenging the Welsh government to protect NHS services by finding Welsh solutions to the problems that affect the Welsh people.”

There are currently 3,000 registered nurse vacancies in NHS Wales, up from 1,719 in 2021, “ nurses are leaving the NHS and the nursing profession as they are concerned about patient safety and can’t afford to live.” The RCN said.

Other unions including the Royal College of Midwives, Unison and GMB are also balloting on industrial action over pay in the coming weeks.

NHS nurses in England and Wales have been handed a £1,400 pay rise, in line with the NHS Pay Review Body’s recommendations.

Nurses in Scotland were last week offered a new pay rise of £2,205.

Helen Whyley, Director RCN Wales said: “As we head into winter, we know that the situation within NHS Wales is deeply concerning with risks to patients from insufficient nursing staff and a struggling exhausted workforce.”

“The RCN believes that the public deserves better and the way to retain and attract nursing staff is to reward them appropriately for their knowledge, skills, and commitment. This must start with an above-inflation pay rise.”

Ms Whyley said: “RCN Wales believes strike action is a last resort but one that has been reached due to the Welsh government’s continual denial and inaction on addressing the issues facing nursing staff, which are compromising patient care.”

“NHS Wales spent £133.4m on nursing and midwifery agencies in 2021/2022. This over reliance on agency nursing is a stark fact that demonstrates how this government must act immediately to attract and retain nurses.”

Ms Whyley added: “In my letter, I have urged the Health Minister to consider her responsibilities for the nursing workforce in NHS Wales. A recent YouGov Poll in Wales showed that 85% of the public support a pay rise for nurses – all those people are potential NHS Wales patients.”

“The Welsh Government must find local solutions to the problems that impact the people of Wales and find ways to protect our NHS services. RCN Wales is ready and waiting to open discussions with the Minister if she has a genuine commitment to improving the current pay award.”

The RCN strike ballot continues around the UK and will close at 12 noon on Wednesday 2 November.

Read Next