North Wales Police warn of significant rise in quad bike thefts
Police have issued a warning following a “marked increase” in the theft of quad bikes in North Wales.
It comes after a number of quad bikes have been taken without permission from farms across the region.
North Wales Police is now asking anyone who owns a quad bike to consider taking the following steps as a precaution:
- Lock your quad bike away in a secure building when not in use.
- Consider the security of that building – thieves do not like light and sound, so security measures incorporating these would help.
- Shut entrance gates and padlock them – an open gate is often an open invitation.
- Consider CCTV – it could cost less than you think.
- Consider installing a tracker to your quad bike – we recover the majority of stolen quads that have a tracker installed.
Police said: “One of the biggest problem with quad bikes is identifying the owner of any quad bikes recovered, so please make a record of any unique numbers, such as serial numbers, engine numbers etc.
“Take plenty of photographs of your quad bike, in particular unique features of them such as any dents or damage to paintwork etc.
“Please report any suspicious behaviour to the police using 999 if you believe a theft is taking place. If you are not happy with what you see then phone 101 or use the web chat or web reporting feature on our force website.”
