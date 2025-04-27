North Wales Police issue appeal for missing Flint teen

North Wales Police are appealing for information to help locate missing teenager Luke Partridge from Flint.

Luke, 15, was last seen in the Cornist area on Thursday evening.

He is described as around 5ft 8in tall with dark brown hair and a long fringe.

At the time he was last seen, Luke was wearing grey bottoms and a grey Montrax top with a pink pattern on it. He is known to wear his hood up.

Police say they have concerns for Luke’s wellbeing and are urging anyone who has seen him, or knows where he might be, to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or use the North Wales Police webchat facility, quoting reference number 51017. The webchat can be accessed at: https://orlo.uk/Qu12V