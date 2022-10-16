Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 16th Oct 2022

North Wales Police expecting “busier than usual” Halloween and Bonfire Night period this year

North Wales Police said its officers are expecting a “busier than usual Halloween and Bonfire Night period this year.”

But whilst it is a fun and exciting time of year for many, it can leave many members of our community feeling anxious, intimidated and fearful.

Every year police forces encounter problems with anti-social behaviour, so North Wales Police are urging parents and carers to take an interest in their children’s plans to ensure they’re acting responsibly and not causing issues in the community.

The consequences of anti-social behaviour and criminality can have a long-term impact on a young person’s life, and on those affected by their actions.

#OpBang is an annual campaign whereby partners and local authorities will be working together to help reduce incidents of anti-social behaviour over the coming weeks. 

In preparation for #OpBang officers from Neighbourhood Policing Teams across North Wales have been engaging with young people in schools and youth clubs, organising diversionary activities with the help of funding from the Police and Community Trust (PACT). 

Work over the period will also include promoting key messages about being considerate and respectful to all members of the community and reinforcing that anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated, as well as safety messages for children. 

Shopkeepers are also being encouraged not to sell flour and eggs to unaccompanied children in the days running up to the 31st October.

Inspector Wesley Williams of North Wales Police said “We hope that this year, as has been the case on previous years, people take a responsible attitude to Halloween and Bonfire Night.”

“We know the majority of people enjoy this time of year sensibly and we are not out to spoil their fun but unfortunately there is a minority who are intent on causing problems and use the festivities as an excuse to commit crime and act anti-socially.”

”We want to work with our communities to ensure that they can enjoy themselves safely.”

“Our teams, alongside partners, will be out and about across the region – helping to educate, reassure and keep our communities safe. To stay updated and to help with our engagement, please register to receive Community Alerts – Home – North Wales Community Alert

Demand on emergency services rise significantly during the Halloween and Bonfire period.

Police have asked for lines to be kept free “for those who need us most, please ensure you’re contacting the most relevant agency and using the most appropriate means of contact.”

  • Concerns around anti-social behaviour and public safety is a matter for the police. If it’s not an emergency, you can contact us via our website – Home | North Wales Police. In an emergency always dial 999.
  • Concerns about noise, the sale of fireworks and other related items, and littering/fly-tipping should be directed to your local authority via Our partners | North Wales Police

Inspector Williams added: “We have designed posters for people to display in their windows, and I would encourage you all to download these from our website and print for elderly relatives or neighbours.”

“If you see a poster being displayed asking for trick or treaters not to call, please respect their request to be left alone.”

“Have a safe and enjoyable Halloween and Bonfire Night and look after each other.”

