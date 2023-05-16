Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 16th May 2023

North Wales Police crack down on major drug trafficking ring

In a significant operation against drug trafficking, North Wales Police have arrested 19 individuals suspected of involvement in a large-scale organised crime group. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The group is believed to be responsible for trafficking Class A and B drugs across North Wales and neighbouring regions. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Between 10th and 12th May, officers from the Serious and Organised Crime Unit executed nine warrants across North Wales, Halewood, Widnes, and Haverfordwest. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The operation targeted those suspected of playing an active role in the trafficking of illicit drugs sourced from Merseyside and the Midlands. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

During the operation, officers seized several mobile devices, suspected Class A and B drugs, cash, and drug supply paraphernalia. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Of the 19 people arrested, 10 have been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs, while the remaining nine are on police bail pending the conclusion of the investigation. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Detective Inspector Richard Sidney expressed his gratitude to colleagues in Merseyside, Cheshire, and Dyfed Powys for their collaboration in the operation. “We are determined that our response to County Lines will remain without borders,” he said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This operation marks a significant step in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in the region, demonstrating the effectiveness of cross-county collaboration in tackling organised crime. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The North Wales Police continue to work closely with neighbouring forces to disrupt the supply of illicit drugs and bring those responsible to justice. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

