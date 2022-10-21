North Wales Police alert over social media marketplace scammers

Residents in the region are being warned to be wary of a social media marketplace scam which could leave them paying a heavy price.

North Wales Police has issued an alert to those selling high-value items on sites after receiving “several reports” from members of the public.

The force has said that genuine sellers have been listing items on marketplaces, “fraudulent buyers have then been agreeing to buy high-value items and upon collection and payment of the item, the buyer shows the seller their mobile device with alleged proof of payment on an app.”

“They sometimes claim that it can take 2hrs for the transaction to appear in the seller’s bank account which isn’t genuinely the case!” Police have said.

However, the app that they’ve shown on their screen “isn’t a genuine banking app and in reality no payment has been made.”

The fraudulent buyer then leaves with the item and the seller hasn’t received any payment.

North Wales Police said: “Our advice for sellers is to check your own bank account and not to hand over any items that you’re selling until payment has arrived in your account.”

“The fraudulent buyer may be very convincing and may try to push you into handing over the item and try to convince you that they can be trusted.”

“On some occasions, fraudulent buyers have entered the seller’s address and have become aggressive putting the seller under immense pressure.”

“If this happens, call 999 immediately and refer to Marketplace fraud.”

“Don’t trust anybody you don’t know!”

“If you’re selling a phone, record the IMEI number.”

“Don’t let the buyer into your house.”

