North Wales MS pays tribute to ‘remarkable’ survivor at Holocaust Memorial Event

A North Wales MS has paid tribute to a "remarkable" Holocaust survivor.

Llyr Gruffydd, who represents the region in the Senedd, attended a Holocaust Memorial Event at the The Pierhead, Cardiff Bay, with the Holocaust Education Trust, which featured a powerful guest lecture by Eva Clarke BEM.

Eva was born in Mauthausen concentration camp, Austria, on 29th April 1945.

She and her mother are the only survivors of their family, 15 members of whom were killed in Auschwitz-Birkenau.

They include three of Eva's grandparents, her father, uncles, aunts and her 7-year-old cousin, Peter.

Following the event Mr Gruffydd spoke of the need to foster a "culture of tolerance and respect" and to "fight against prejudice".

The event took place in the lead up to Holocaust Memorial Day, which is marked annually to remember the six million Jews murdered during the Second World War, as well as the millions of others killed under Nazi persecution and subsequent genocides.

It was established in 2000, is marked each year on 27th January, which is the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and extermination camp.

Llyr Gruffydd MS said: "It was an honour to attend the Holocaust Memorial Event in Cardiff and to hear Eva Clarke powerfully speak about her experiences and tell us about her remarkable life.

"Her harrowing story really brings home the nature of the barbarism and cruelty inflicted on people during what was a very dark period for humanity.

"Holocaust Memorial Day is a powerful reminder that the fight against prejudice and intolerance is as important as it has ever been and that it must never cease.

"We joined together to commemorate the six million Jewish men, women and children murdered in the Holocaust by the Nazis and their collaborators, as well victims of other acts of Nazi persecution and of subsequent genocides.

"It is opportunity to remember both victims and survivors and to make sure that they are not forgotten.

"We must renew our determination to robustly challenge antisemitism, prejudice and bigotry in all its forms and wherever it takes place.

"Constituents and people across the whole of Wales took the opportunity come together as community to show solidarity to reflect on the tragic events of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides.

"No matter what our beliefs, colour or nationality, the culture of tolerance and respect should exist for all.

"We remember those who were murdered for nothing more than who they were, and we stand against prejudice and hatred today and in the future."

[Image: Plaid Cymru MSs Peredur Owen Griffiths, Sian Gwenllian and Llyr Gruffydd]

