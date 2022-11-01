North Wales football fans subject to banning orders required to hand passports to police ahead of World Cup

Football fans in North Wales who are subject to banning orders will be required to hand their passports over to police ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

Court orders prohibit individuals from attending the international tournament, which begins on November 20th.

There are 1,308 people in England and Wales subject to a football banning order, they will be required to hand in their UK passports to the police until the end of the tournament.

They could face up to 6 months in prison and an unlimited fine if they fail to do so or attempt to travel to Qatar and neighbouring countries.

Passports must be handed in between November 10th and November 14th and will be returned after the final fixture on December 19th.

North Wales Police said: “Individuals with an FBO who wish to travel to other countries from November 11th, until the end of the World Cup, will need to seek permission to hold on to their passports and be subject to checks.”

Superintendent Simon Barrasford said: “Those who are the subject of an FBO in North Wales will not be able to attend the World Cup later this year.

“All instances of unacceptable behaviour are taken very seriously, and robust action is taken against those responsible.

“We are very much looking forward to cheering Wales on in Qatar and we will not let the behaviour of a minority tarnish what will hopefully be a successful tournament.”

