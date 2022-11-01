Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 1st Nov 2022

North Wales football fans subject to banning orders required to hand passports to police ahead of World Cup

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Football fans in North Wales who are subject to banning orders will be required to hand their passports over to police ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

Court orders prohibit individuals from attending the international tournament, which begins on November 20th.

There are 1,308 people in England and Wales subject to a football banning order, they will be required to hand in their UK passports to the police until the end of the tournament.

They could face up to 6 months in prison and an unlimited fine if they fail to do so or attempt to travel to Qatar and neighbouring countries.

Passports must be handed in between November 10th and November 14th and will be returned after the final fixture on December 19th.

North Wales Police said: “Individuals with an FBO who wish to travel to other countries from November 11th, until the end of the World Cup, will need to seek permission to hold on to their passports and be subject to checks.”

Superintendent Simon Barrasford said: “Those who are the subject of an FBO in North Wales will not be able to attend the World Cup later this year.

“All instances of unacceptable behaviour are taken very seriously, and robust action is taken against those responsible.

“We are very much looking forward to cheering Wales on in Qatar and we will not let the behaviour of a minority tarnish what will hopefully be a successful tournament.”

Read Next

  • Airbus confirms Beluga struck by lightning shortly after taking off from Hawarden
  • Updated: Power cut reported in Connah’s Quay following massive lightning strike
  • New M56 bridge successfully lifted into place over weekend
  • Emergency Service’s joint call for people to “Show some respect this Bonfire Night”

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales



    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Airbus confirms Beluga struck by lightning shortly after taking off from Hawarden

    News

    Updated: Power cut reported in Connah’s Quay following massive lightning strike

    News

    New M56 bridge successfully lifted into place over weekend

    News

    Emergency Service’s joint call for people to “Show some respect this Bonfire Night”

    News

    Further industrial action dates affecting rail network in November

    News

    Remember to put pumpkins in food waste caddy, they are used to generate electricity

    News

    Coleg Cambria aiming to become most inclusive in Wales by 2024

    News

    Foundation set up by founder of Deeside based Redrow rides to rescue of Blood Bikes Wales

    News

    Flintshire school’s well-being gardening project supported by housing developer funding

    News




    Read 456,770 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn