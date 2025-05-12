North Wales firefighters warn after BBQ and garden fires spark callouts over weekend

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service is urging people across the region to take extra care when burning rubbish or using disposable barbecues, after a spate of outdoor fires over the weekend.

Crews were called to three incidents caused by disposable BBQs that had not been properly discarded, and four garden or rubbish fires that had become unmanageable.

With conditions remaining dry, the service is asking residents to be cautious and plan ahead when considering any kind of outdoor burning.

In particular, residents are asked to dispose of BBQs safely and to avoid leaving them smouldering, as this can pose a significant fire risk.

A spokesperson for the service said:

“We’re continuing to appeal to our communities to be #wildfirewise. Please ensure all disposable BBQs are discarded appropriately – they can cause damage and injury if left to smoulder.”

The service is also reminding the public that if they plan to carry out bonfires or controlled burns, they should contact the control room in advance on 01931 522 006.

“This helps us avoid false alarms and prevents unnecessary callouts,” the spokesperson added. “It also ensures we’re prepared to respond if a fire does get out of control.”

The call comes as part of ongoing efforts to reduce preventable outdoor fires and protect emergency resources during periods of increased risk.