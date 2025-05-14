North Wales farmer films fatal dog attack on lamb to raise awareness

A lamb has died following a distressing livestock attack in North Wales, after two dogs ran from a beach into nearby farmland and mauled the animal in broad daylight.

The incident happened at around 1pm on Wednesday, 23 April, when the dogs were being walked off-lead along Dinas Dinlle beach in Penygroes.

They fled into a field at Belan Las and began chasing sheep.

A neighbouring farmer, who witnessed the attack, filmed the incident and alerted the sheep’s owner, Dafydd Jones.

The footage, described as extremely distressing, shows the dogs with bloodied mouths mauling the lamb before fleeing from the farmer’s attempt to restrain them.

The lamb later died from its injuries.

Rural Crime Team PCSO Rhys Evans said: “Responsible dog ownership is key in tackling these awful incidents, which are far too common.

“Livestock worrying is a crime, and can include dogs running after animals, as well as attacks. They are extremely distressing not only for the animals, but for their keepers too, and the costs, both financially and emotionally, are wholly unacceptable.

“It is important to ensure dogs are always kept on a lead and under control in the countryside – or if left at home alone, that the house or garden are secure.

“A dog’s owner is the only person who can prevent an attack from happening, and you may have to pay the ultimate price if you cannot control your animal.”

The officer urged anyone whose dog has escaped in a rural area to contact police as soon as possible so farmers and landowners can be notified quickly.

Speaking to police, Mr Jones said: “The dogs fled from the beach and ran into the fields at Belan Las, and injured sheep. The matter has now been resolved, thanks to North Wales Police and Hedd Rhys from FUW.”