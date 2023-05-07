Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 7th May 2023

North Wales communities get £1million boost to restore nature

Groundwork North Wales is partnering with insurance company Aviva, WWF, and the RSPB to provide £1 million in funding to community groups in North Wales dedicated to restoring and protecting local nature. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Save Our Wild Isles Community Fund has been created to empower communities and make it easier for them to take action for nature. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Projects eligible for funding range from establishing community gardens and replanting wildflower meadows to protecting local wildlife and promoting connections between communities and nature. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The aim is to help communities across the UK bring nature back to life and contribute to a wilder environment. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Community groups, such as faith groups, parent-teacher associations, or local businesses, can apply to launch their own crowdfunding campaigns to support nature restoration projects. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Save Our Wild Isles Community Fund will match £2 for every £1 raised by these campaigns. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The matching applies to individual donations up to £250 and a total match of £5,000 per project. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The fund is proudly supported by Aviva, which has a history of assisting small charities and good causes in building stronger, more resilient communities through the Aviva Community Fund over the past five years. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To learn more about the Save Our Wild Isles Community Fund, community groups can contact Luisa Citra at Groundwork North Wales by phone at 01978 757524 or by email at luisa.citra@groundworknorthwales.org.uk. Additional information can be found on the fund’s website: https://www.saveourwildisles.org.uk/community/fund. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

