North Wales communities get £1million boost to restore nature
Groundwork North Wales is partnering with insurance company Aviva, WWF, and the RSPB to provide £1 million in funding to community groups in North Wales dedicated to restoring and protecting local nature.
The Save Our Wild Isles Community Fund has been created to empower communities and make it easier for them to take action for nature.
Projects eligible for funding range from establishing community gardens and replanting wildflower meadows to protecting local wildlife and promoting connections between communities and nature.
The aim is to help communities across the UK bring nature back to life and contribute to a wilder environment.
Community groups, such as faith groups, parent-teacher associations, or local businesses, can apply to launch their own crowdfunding campaigns to support nature restoration projects.
The Save Our Wild Isles Community Fund will match £2 for every £1 raised by these campaigns.
The matching applies to individual donations up to £250 and a total match of £5,000 per project.
The fund is proudly supported by Aviva, which has a history of assisting small charities and good causes in building stronger, more resilient communities through the Aviva Community Fund over the past five years.
To learn more about the Save Our Wild Isles Community Fund, community groups can contact Luisa Citra at Groundwork North Wales by phone at 01978 757524 or by email at luisa.citra@groundworknorthwales.org.uk. Additional information can be found on the fund’s website: https://www.saveourwildisles.org.uk/community/fund. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
