North Wales and Cheshire Alliance Police Dog Bart signs off for the last time

Listen to this article

Catching criminals, finding missing people and supporting armed response units is all part of the ‘day job’ for the Cheshire and North Wales Police Alliance Dog section.

But a much-loved member of the team is putting his paws up after a distguished career of frontline action.

Police Dog Bart has been working with the Alliance Armed Policing and Police Dogs Unit that’s shared between North Wales Police and their counterparts in Cheshire for around five years.

Along with his handler PC Kelly Walker, the duo were the proud recipients of the prestigious Thin Blue Paw award for “outstanding operational results” in 2021.

The awards organised by police dog welfare charity the Thin Blue Paw Foundation is for a serving police dog and handler team who are constantly achieving outstanding operational results.

Ahead of her canine crimefighting companions’ last shift, PC Walker tweeted: “PD Bart time to put your paws up!”

“You have been the best loyal colleague I could have asked for, you have protected me, colleagues & members of the public, found evidence, located numerous baddies & helped find missing people!”

“You have taught me a lot time for me to spoil you!”

What a fitting way to end a fabulous career. Really nice touch Dan. I know Kelly would have really appreciated it. Was a privilege to have been chased down and bitten (or rather flattened) by you. Enjoy your retirement Bart. 🐾 — Simon Newell (@sn3656) September 25, 2022

Chief Inspector Simon Newell who’s in charge of the Alliance team tweeted: “

“A fabulous pairing and one you should be extremely proud of.”

“To be voted as the best Crime Fighting Duo in the country at last years @ThinBluePaw awards was one of many highlights of your career together. ”

“Paws up Bart and enjoy your retirement.”

PD Bart will remain with PC Walker enjoying his retirement..

As for PC Walker, she begins work today with a new trainee police dog, a 14 month old Belgian Malinois called Otto.

Soooo…my next work chapter…everyone this is TPD Otto a 14month old Mali and we start are course together tomorrow 😊 pic.twitter.com/0yK7PqFHhL — KW, TPD Otto, RPD Bart & PD Bryn 🐾 (@klw_84) September 25, 2022

Read Next