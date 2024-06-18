North Flintshire Police round up: Public order incident in Shotton leads to 2 arrests

In the past 24 hours, Flintshire North Police have responded to 51 incidents, nine of which required urgent attention with ‘lights and sirens.’

One notable incident involved the theft of a vehicle from a holiday park overnight.

Police said the owner had a tracker on the vehicle and officers were able to locate and recover it within an hour.

Police will continue to conduct CCTV enquiries and forensic analysis on the recovered vehicle.

They advise all vehicle owners to ensure their tracking systems are activated to aid in such situations.

In another significant event, a public order incident in Shotton on Monday resulted in two people being taken into custody, with further arrests expected.

Police are urging witnesses to come forward with any information regarding this incident by contacting 101 and quoting reference Q087548.

Additionally, a man who had been causing disturbances in a local library has been charged and remanded in custody after causing criminal damage to equipment. This means he will remain in custody until his appearance before a magistrate.

Posting on social media, a spokesperson from Flintshire North Police said: “Officers will be continuing with enquiries through the day for those in custody and for their own workload and picking up new investigations. They will also respond to any emergencies throughout their shift.”