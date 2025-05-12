Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 12th May 2025

North Flintshire Police respond to 166 incidents over busy weekend

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police officers in Flintshire North responded to 166 calls for service over the weekend, including a number of urgent incidents requiring blue light attendance.

Between Friday and Monday morning, 34 of the calls were categorised as priority zero, meaning officers attended with lights and sirens.

Among the incidents logged were 11 domestic-related cases and 11 concern for safety reports. Police also dealt with 17 reports of anti-social behaviour across the area.

A total of 11 arrests were made, with one individual still in custody at Llay custody suite on Monday morning.

Additional offences recorded included three breaches of the peace, three assaults — all understood to be domestic-related — two public order incidents, one harassment report and one case involving a person leaving without payment.

Officers have begun processing the weekend’s workload, with 80 incidents moved onto the system for formal write-ups and 25 recorded as crimes so far.

Six shoplifting offences were also reported and neighbourhood policing teams are actively monitoring known offenders in the area.

Police confirmed that one person is currently missing in the Flintshire North area.

Anyone with concerns or information is encouraged to contact North Wales Police via 101 or their online reporting service.

