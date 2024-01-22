North East Wales decarbonisation project wins share of UK government funding

The UK government has unveiled twelve winners from the Local Industrial Decarbonisation Plan competition, which includes the North East Wales Industrial Decarbonisation (NEW-ID) cluster.

The twelve winners are set to receive a share of a £6 million funding pool dedicated to low-carbon projects.

This initiative aims to encourage collaboration among businesses and partners, empowering them to develop strategies for significant emission reduction.

The project promotes mutual learning and offers access to technical advisors, ensuring the adoption of advanced measures such as hydrogen use and carbon capture technologies.

The NEW-ID cluster, led by Net Zero Industry Wales and partners including Bangor University and Wales & West Utilities, exemplifies local collaboration driving this initiative.

The project, building on the Deeside Decarbonisation Forum and the Net Zero Wales initiative, plans to establish two clean growth hubs in Flintshire and Wrexham with a UK Government grant of up to £711,784.

Secretary of State for Wales, David TC Davies, commented:

"I'm delighted that the NEW-ID cluster project has been successful in its bid for UK Government funding for its exciting plans.

"We aim to ensure the Welsh economy is fit for the future, driving prosperity while achieving our low carbon goals. This funding for the cluster in North Wales will support local businesses as they advance in decarbonisation."

Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance, Lord Callanan, said:

"From manufacturing chemicals to food and drink, UK industry is at the heart of our economy.

"With over £190 million available for businesses to transition to cleaner, cheaper energy – and with twelve projects benefiting directly today – we are providing the support needed to decarbonise.

"I look forward to seeing the plans from the successful clusters and urge other businesses to apply to our Industrial Energy Transformation Fund, which has already funded over 150 projects to assist companies in going green."

