NEWSAR issues Easter safety tips for walkers

North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) is urging those heading outdoors this Easter to take simple steps to stay safe, as the region prepares for a busy holiday weekend in the hills.

With warmer spring weather drawing more people to North Wales’ walking routes, the volunteer-run mountain rescue team has shared essential safety guidance for anyone planning a hike, family walk or countryside adventure.

Posting on social media, the team encouraged walkers to plan ahead, pack properly, and know what to do in case of an emergency.

“Check the weather forecast (including wind chill and visibility), and choose a route that suits your fitness levels,” NEWSAR advised. Even for short walks, they stressed the importance of carrying the right kit – including a map and compass, a fully charged phone and power bank, waterproofs, extra layers, food and water, a head torch, and a basic first aid kit.

Another crucial tip is to let someone know your route: “Tell someone where you’re going and when you expect to be back. It could make all the difference in an emergency.”

The team also reminded people to respect the countryside – especially during lambing season. “Stick to paths, leave no trace, and be mindful of lambing season – keep dogs on a lead and gates closed behind you.”

If help is needed in the hills, NEWSAR said the correct procedure is to call 999 and ask for the police, then mountain rescue.

Based in North East Wales, NEWSAR is a non-profit organisation made up entirely of volunteers. The team is on call 24 hours a day, every day of the year, responding to emergencies across Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham, and parts of Conwy and Powys.

The group is funded solely through public donations. Supporters can contribute by following the link provided on their website and social media channels.

“Have a cracking Easter and enjoy the mountains safely!” the team said.