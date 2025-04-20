New Welsh language reading platform helping learners pronounce words in Wales and beyond

A digital platform designed by teachers in Wales is helping thousands of children learn to read Welsh—even if their parents don’t speak the language.

Darllen Co, a paid-for Welsh-language reading platform, is already being used by over 52,000 learners in Wales and across the world, from Patagonia to Dubai.

The platform was backed with £30,000 of Welsh Government funding through a scheme to support Welsh-language technology.

Launched in 2022, Darllen Co features over 180 digital books and magazines from more than 20 Welsh authors, alongside integrated audiobooks, pronunciation support and quizzes.

The tool is used by over 300 Welsh-medium schools to develop children’s reading and comprehension skills.

Learners can access the platform from school or home using any device.

Its features allow children to listen to how Welsh words are pronounced, enabling them to practise reading even if their families don’t speak the language.

Founder Alex Knott secured the original funding following a successful pitch at Hac y Gymraeg, a Welsh-language technology hackathon designed to inspire innovation.

Mr Scozzi from Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Pontybrenin said: “Since the evolution of the platform, we are now enjoying more literature, new features and more detailed data for us teachers to interpret. In addition to developing reading skills, we are also using the platform to test understanding with opportunities for children to develop various reading and comprehension skills.”

The platform also includes an assessment and tracking system, helping teachers monitor individual progress. Darllen Co is now working with Welsh education body Adnodd on a digital reading assessment tool, which will be made freely available to schools next term.

The Welsh Government has welcomed the platform’s impact on learners at home and abroad.

Welsh Language Secretary Mark Drakeford said: “It’s fantastic to see most of our Welsh medium schools making use of the service Darllen Co has to offer. Supported by Welsh Government funding, the service is changing how people digitally interact with Welsh, from school children in Cardiff to Welsh speakers in Patagonia.”

Education Secretary Lynne Neagle added: “Reading is vital to education. Darllen Co’s innovative platform supports children to develop their Welsh reading skills and build their confidence, at home and at school.”

Darllen Co has also announced plans to expand its reach into English-medium schools, to help more learners across Wales access the Welsh language.