New volunteers needed in Flint to help RNLI save lives at sea
The RNLI is appealing for new fundraising volunteers to join its lifesaving lifeboat crew at the Flint branch.
The charity’s fundraising team relies on dedicated volunteer crew members who make up 95% of its personnel, and who are essential to its lifesaving efforts.
People who give their time in support of the RNLI can make a big difference in helping the organisation continue to save lives at sea.
Samantha Morton-Roberts, the fundraising secretary of Flint RNLI, has volunteered for a range of events, including the station’s popular dog show and 999 days.
“From the moment I arrived at the station, I couldn’t have been made more welcome.”
“The station manager tossed me a t-shirt and I was sent with another volunteer to run the raffle stall.”
Samantha said: “The feeling of family was instant and I had never laughed so much.”
“Meeting new people and hearing stories of how the crew had helped them or a family member was fantastic.”
Sam’s son James is a full-time RNLI employee helping ensure the lifeboats around the Wales, West and Isle of Man region are ready to answer emergency calls.
He is also helm at Flint Lifeboat Station and wife Aby is shore crew.
Samantha adds: “Fundraising for the RNLI has given me so much.”
“I have nothing but true admiration for the volunteer crew, putting their lives on hold as soon as the pager goes off to rush to save a stranger’s life and get them home safe to their family.”
“It has given me a second family, a fantastic social scene, it has taught me new skills and made me a part of the local community.”
“You can’t compare the feeling of knowing that every penny you raise is going towards saving someone’s life and you are an integral part of the team to achieve this.”
“I would thoroughly recommend volunteering with the RNLI either as crew or fundraising. Being part of one crew couldn’t be better, knowing that your efforts help save lives at sea.”
Nick Evans, RNLI Fundraising Partnership Lead, emphasises the importance of fundraising volunteers in the charity’s operations.
Without the support of volunteers, who organize activities and events to raise essential funds, the RNLI would not be able to operate effectively.
The charity is now seeking to expand its team of fundraising volunteers and is encouraging anyone interested in joining a motivated and enthusiastic team to apply.
The RNLI will provide training and support to enable volunteers to carry out their chosen role effectively.
“We now really need to bolster that support and grow our volunteer fundraising crew.” He said.
“If you like to have fun, enjoy meeting new people and want to join a motivated and enthusiastic team, we encourage you to find out more and apply. You will learn new skills, gain experience and have the rewarding satisfaction of giving back.”
“The RNLI will also provide all the necessary training and support so you can carry out your chosen role effectively.”
To find out more about how you can sign up to be a fundraising volunteer at the RNLI, or to apply, click on this link rnli.org/OneCrewVolunteers
