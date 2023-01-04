Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 4th Jan 2023

Updated: Wed 4th Jan

New TUC boss calls for urgent meeting with Prime Minister to help resolve public sector disputes

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The new General Secretary of the TUC has called for an urgent meeting with the Prime Minister in a bid to resolve the growing number of public sector disputes across the UK.

Paul Nowak who succeeded Frances O’Grady as leader of the union body last week has called for a change in government direction saying ministers should open pay negotiations with unions to resolve disputes.

In a letter to Rishi Sunak, Nowak highlights the need for urgent pay negotiations:

“Our public services are in crisis after years of underfunding and understaffing. We can’t solve these problems without a fair deal for the people on the frontline.

“Every month experienced employees are quitting, with one in three public service staff now taking steps to leave their professions or actively considering it.

“This is simply unsustainable.

“But we cannot fix the staffing crisis in our schools, hospitals and elsewhere if we do not fix the underlying causes.

“That means talking in an open and constructive way about improving public sector pay. But so far your ministers have refused to negotiate directly about pay with unions.”

Highlighting the need for the government to change approach, Nowak says:

“Unions worked closely with you during the pandemic to deliver the furlough scheme and to protect millions of jobs.

“That’s the kind of mature approach we need now.

“Unions have already made clear their willingness to sit down with the government and talk about boosting pay. But while your ministers continue to refuse point blank to discuss improving wages, there can be no resolution.

“In the NHS, for example, appropriate structures already exist to allow the immediate start of pay negotiations involving health unions, employers and ministers. This was exactly what happened in 2018, leading to the three-year wage deal.

“We want to find a resolution to the current disputes so our public service staff can get on with doing the jobs they love. And so our public services can start to improve for everyone who relies on them.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Holywell set to get new Greggs as plans are approved
  • Clwyd Gate Inn could reopen with a new gym and shop included as part of refurbishment plans
  • ‘People wanted to poison me with ricin’ – North Wales MP reveals reasons for wearing stab-proof vest to constituency meetings


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Holywell set to get new Greggs as plans are approved

    News

    Clwyd Gate Inn could reopen with a new gym and shop included as part of refurbishment plans

    News

    ‘People wanted to poison me with ricin’ – North Wales MP reveals reasons for wearing stab-proof vest to constituency meetings

    Anglesey

    Plans to build 70 homes on greenfield land near the Flintshire border submitted

    News

    Retired engineer and television extra from Flintshire joy at landing role in Welsh version of Gogglebox

    News

    Don’t miss the deadline: Almost 5.7 million people still need to file their Self Assessment tax return

    News

    Monday: Burst pipe affecting water supply in parts of Connah’s Quay

    News

    Low income households to get new Cost of Living Payments from Spring 2023 but claims of a 10% cut

    News

    Artist behind ‘Banksy-style’ mural near a North Wales RNLI station revealed as council moves to protect it

    News




    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn