New pharmacy services to ease GP pressure in Wales

Community pharmacies across Wales will soon offer two new NHS services to treat sore throats and urinary tract infections (UTIs) without the need for a GP appointment or prescription.

The Welsh Government has announced an extra £6 million investment to make these services available in 99% of community pharmacies by the winter, with the aim of expanding access to healthcare and relieving pressure on GPs.

The sore throat “test and treat” service, already proven through pilot schemes, will be available nationally from 4 June. A new UTI service, first introduced last summer, will follow with a full rollout planned for 1 October.

Both services will be free at the point of access and are intended to offer quicker treatment for common conditions, allowing people to seek care closer to home.

Wales’ Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said the move would strengthen the role of community pharmacies within the NHS.

“Community pharmacies play a vital role in providing healthcare across Wales. This extra investment ensures they can continue serving communities effectively,” he said.

“This agreement will ensure the national roll-out of the proven sore throat test and treat service alongside the new UTI service.

“These programmes are part of our commitment to ensuring people can receive care closer to home. Expanding access to these services will mean even more people in Wales can access the right care, in the right place, at the right time.”

The plans have been developed in collaboration with Community Pharmacy Wales and NHS Wales.

The sore throat service includes on-the-spot testing for streptococcus bacteria, which can help reduce unnecessary antibiotic prescriptions, while the UTI service enables pharmacy staff to assess and treat uncomplicated infections in women aged 16 to 64.

Local pharmacies are expected to display signage once the services go live, and further information will be available via the NHS 111 Wales website.