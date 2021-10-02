New NHS Wales chief executive appointed to meet ongoing pandemic challenges

The new chief executive of the NHS in Wales and Director General for Health and Social Services has been announced today.

Judith Paget, the current chief executive of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, will take up her new role on 1 November.

She will succeed Dr Andrew Goodall, who takes up a new role as Permanent Secretary of the Welsh Government.

The Minister for Health and Social Services Eluned Morgan said: “I’m delighted that Judith will be taking up the role of chief executive providing a wealth of experience at a crucial time for health and social services in Wales.

“Judith will provide certainty and leadership as we continue to meet the challenges of the pandemic.

“She is an experienced NHS and public service leader with many years of experience working across Wales and I warmly welcome her appointment to this role.

“Judith will undertake the role for 18 months and there will be a substantive appointment process to take place during that time.”

Dr Goodall said: “I’m pleased to welcome Judith to her new role leading health and social services at this key moment.

“I have known and worked with Judith for many years including her current leadership of Aneurin Bevan.

“She brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and insight that will help her advise Welsh Government ministers and provide leadership as we continue to navigate the pandemic and reset and recover the system for the future.”

Judith, who has been chief executive at Aneurin Bevan since 2014, said: “I am delighted to have this opportunity to continue working for NHS Wales in this new role.

“Having worked all of my career for NHS Wales, it is a privilege and an honour to now be taking over from Dr Andrew Goodall.

“I continue to be impressed and proud of the staff across the NHS and social care and look forward to working with them over the coming months.”