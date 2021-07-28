New memorial to honour North Wales fallen police officers unveiled today

Hero police officers and staff from across the UK who have died while protecting the public will be commemorated in a permanent memorial to be unveiled today (Wednesday 28 July) at the National memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

The new UK Police Memorial honours the courage and sacrifice of all those from across the police service who have dedicated their lives to protecting the public and will be commemorated at a special

The 12-metre-tall brass tribute, within a beautifully 25 metre landscaped area, is being officially unveiled during a special dedication ceremony attended by hundreds of guests, who will adhere to coronavirus restrictions, including dignitaries, senior politicians, representatives from all police forces across the country, policing charities and the families and friends of officers killed on duty.

The public will be able to view the ceremony live online through the memorial website www.ukpolicememorial.org from midday.

Chief Constable Carl Foulkes, who will be attending the ceremony said: “Every single day our officers and staff deal with very difficult and challenging situations and put themselves in harm’s way to uphold the law and protect the public.

“I am extremely proud of the people I work alongside. Our officers, staff and volunteers, who serve and protect the communities of North Wales, are committed to ensuring the region remains one of the safest in the country. On occasions, this means that those charged with public duty choose to place themselves in dangerous situations in order to protect others.

“We are all forever indebted to our colleagues who have put their lives on the line in the course of their duty. They have paid the ultimate sacrifice and this memorial is a fitting tribute to their memory.”

Sir Hugh Orde, Chair of Trustees said: “Next Wednesday will be a historic day for our police service. After seven years of fundraising and 12 months of construction, we can finally dedicate this beautiful and iconic memorial that pays tribute to the courage and sacrifice of all those police officers and staff who have paid the ultimate price.

“As a nation, we owe all those who have laid down their lives to keep us safe and protect us from harm a huge debt of gratitude. This memorial will ensure that the memory of those officers and staff who have died lives on in perpetuity.”

Since 1749 and the establishment of the Bow Street Runners as the country’s first recognised police force, almost 5,000 police officers and staff have died whilst policing our communities, over 1,500 through acts of violence. Leaf-shaped apertures on the memorial give the impression of falling leaves to represent service, sacrifice and lives lost.

Sir Hugh added: “This magnificent tribute to fallen police officers and staff has only been made possible thanks to the considerable generosity of our supporters, donors and benefactors. This is a place that will not only honour the courage and sacrifice of the men and women from our police service, but it will become a fitting tribute to honour all those who continue to serve.”

The National Memorial Arboretum is the nation’s place of year-round remembrance for all our services. It is home to almost 400 thought provoking memorials, including the National Armed Forces Memorial, and attracts over 300,000 visitors per year.

For further information please visit www.ukpolicememorial.org The public can view the dedication ceremony and participate remotely by logging on to the memorial website from midday on Wednesday, 28th July and visiting the ‘Dedication Ceremony’ page.