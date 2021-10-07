Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 7th Oct 2021

New jobs programme to create life changing opportunities for 16-18 year olds in Wales

A new flexible programme focused on helping young people aged 16-18 reach their full potential and take their first steps into the world of work is being launched by the Welsh Government.

The innovative Jobs Growth Wales+ programme will aim to create life changing opportunities for those who are not in education, employment or training. It will also become a fundamental element of the Welsh Government’s Young Person’s Guarantee, which is determined to ensure there will be no lost generation in Wales as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jobs Growth Wales+ will provide an individualised package of support, and incorporate the best elements of existing legacy Jobs Growth Wales and Traineeships programmes which have proved very successful.

The programme, which will launch in 2022, will support those aged 16-18 by offering impartial and in-depth careers advice and guidance following a robust assessment of their individual needs via the Working Wales service.

Young people will have access to mentoring, advice, training and education so that they are empowered to make informed choices to find and secure training, fair work or start a business.

This includes tailored job opportunities which will be subsidised at 50% of national minimum wage.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said:

“We want to give young people the skills and confidence to overcome barriers and fulfil their potential. Jobs Growth Wales+ is designed to deliver opportunities for young people in a fast changing world, irrespective of ability, background, gender, or ethnicity.”

“The foundation of Jobs Growth Wales+ builds on our Traineeships and Jobs Growth Wales programmes, taking forward the strongest elements of both.”

“Young people, employers and contractors have helped us shape this new package of support with changes that ensure young people receive the best possible service.”

“Jobs Growth Wales+ is an important step in the development of our ambitious Young Person’s Guarantee, giving young people the support they need for a brighter future.”

The procurement process for Jobs Growth Wales+ has now been completed and award letters have been issued to the successful contractors.



