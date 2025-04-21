New Flintshire walks guide encourages care for countryside

Flintshire County Council and the Flintshire Local Access Forum are encouraging people to head outdoors and enjoy the area’s countryside, while being mindful of the need to protect it.

To mark the change in season, the council’s Access and Natural Environment Service has published a new Rural Walks booklet, packed with routes, maps, and historic insights covering some of Flintshire’s most beautiful and lesser-known trails.

“I warmly invite everyone to enjoy the beauty of our countryside, walk gently, leave no trace, and respect the land that sustains us all,” said Julian Pellatt, Chair of the Flintshire Access Forum.

The booklet includes illustrated routes through quiet river valleys, wooded slopes, and rolling farmland in places like Llanasa, Ysceifiog, Sychdyn, Whitford, and Caergwrle. It also highlights coastal walks at Talacre and along the Dee Estuary, and trails exploring Flintshire’s rich industrial past at Halkyn Mountain, Greenfield Valley and the Buckley Heritage Trail.

As well as offering a resource for walkers, the council is also issuing a reminder about how to enjoy the countryside responsibly. Whether walking, cycling, or simply taking in the views, visitors are urged to follow key principles from the Countryside Code.

“Rural areas are not just scenic destinations,” a council spokesperson said. “They are living landscapes, home to wildlife and local people. Everyone has a part to play in preserving them.”

Among the key countryside guidelines being promoted:

Leave no trace: Take litter home, avoid lighting fires, and leave natural features untouched.

Stick to paths: Using marked routes helps protect wildlife and prevent damage to crops or working farmland.

Keep dogs under control: Dogs should be kept on a lead near livestock and wildlife, and dog waste must be collected.

Respect others: Greet fellow walkers, don’t block gateways or roads, and give way to farm vehicles.

Plan ahead: Check weather forecasts, bring appropriate gear, and let someone know your route.

The Rural Walks booklet not only guides walkers across the Clwydian Range but also brings to light Flintshire’s heritage, from ancient settlements to post-industrial trails.

Cllr Chris Dolphin, Cabinet Member for Planning, Economy and Environment, welcomed the project: “This booklet shines a light on the stunning countryside Flintshire has to offer. It’s a celebration of our landscapes, our heritage and the many ways we can enjoy them responsibly and with pride.”

The Public Rights of Way network and council-owned countryside sites are maintained year-round by the Access and Natural Environment Service, helping ensure that Flintshire’s trails remain open and accessible to all.

Printed copies of the booklet are available through the council, with digital versions to be published online soon.

The walks are suitable for all levels, and the council hopes the guide will inspire both residents and visitors to explore what the county has to offer.