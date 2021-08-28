New Cheshire Oaks restaurant Mowgli becomes long-term supporter of Hope House Children’s Hospices

A brand-new Cheshire Oaks restaurant will be supporting Hope House Children’s Hospices after selecting it as its official house charity.

Mowgli – an Indian street food restaurant which opened on the designer outlet in June – anticipates raising thousands of pounds every year, which will go towards helping support seriously ill local children and their families.

It has raised more than £3,000 in its first month since opening.

The charity, which has two hospices – Hope House in Oswestry and Tŷ Gobaith in Conwy – relies on support from its community to ensure it can be there for those that need it.

Mowgli founder Nisha Katona said: “We’re thrilled to appoint Hope House Children’s Hospices as our Cheshire Oaks House Charity.

“Charitable giving sits at the heart of what we do and it is down to our guests and our team that we are able to continue to support the lives of young children and their families across the North West.

“Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith are a perfect addition to the Mowgli family.”

Fundraiser Nicky Eyes said: “It’s absolutely fantastic to be able to get support from an established restaurant chain, and we are grateful to the Mowgli team and their customers for every pound they are able to donate.

“Our mission is that no one should face the death of a child alone, and we can’t achieve that without our community. We look forward to working with the team at Mowgli and seeing our relationship grow.”

Hope House Children’s Hospices recently launched its Business Champion initiative, with businesses across Cheshire, Shropshire, North and Mid Wales pledging to the charity and starting up a special relationship that will last for years.

“Our business community have been fantastic, especially during the pandemic,” said Nikki. “If you would like to learn more about becoming a Business Champion or supporting us as your charity of the year then do get in touch.”

For more information and to register an interest please visit hopehouse.org.uk/businesschampion