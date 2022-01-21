New Assistant Chief Constable for North Wales Police announced

Chief Constable Carl Foulkes says he is “pleased” to announce the appointment of Chris Allsop as the Force’s new Assistant Chief Constable.

He said: “I am delighted to appoint Chris to this crucial role and look forward to warmly welcoming him to North Wales. Chris has a wealth of experience in a range of policing roles and I have no doubt he will be a valuable asset to the Chief Officer team.”

Chris, who is currently a Chief Superintendent with Greater Manchester Police (GMP), was successfully selected on Monday this week following an appointment process.

He said: “I’m really excited to be joining the team and working towards making North Wales the safest place in the United Kingdom.

“In the build up to the recruitment process I had the privilege to meet so many dedicated, passionate and talented people who are focussed on serving people in communities across North Wales. I am looking forward to working alongside them.

“I want to also say a big thank you to everybody at Greater Manchester Police who I have worked alongside over the last twenty-two years. I wish the organisation all the best for the future.”

Since starting his policing career with GMP in 2000 Chris has taken on a broad range of policing roles both in uniform and as a detective, ranging across local investigation, public protection, major crime and counter terrorism.

A strategic firearms, public order and multi-agency gold incident commander, Chris has experience managing large scale events and critical incidents.

He has undertaken a number of Local Policing command roles in some of the most diverse areas of Greater Manchester and has experience of leading in complex, dynamic and political environments to bring about long term change to help make communities safer.

Chris will take up his ACC post in North Wales next month.