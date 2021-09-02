Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 2nd Sep 2021

Updated: Thu 2nd Sep

New £500,000 project in Flintshire to connect houses to main sewer network

The local environment in a part of Flintshire has received a boost following the completion of scheme by Welsh Water.

The ‘not for profit’ water company has invested around half a million pounds in a project which will improve the sewerage network in Treuddyn helping to protect the environment,

Some properties in the area had not been able to connect to the main sewerage network and instead have had to rely on septic tanks which regularly failed.

This in turn posed a pollution risk to the surrounding environment.

The failures of the tanks also breached the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs’ (DEFRA) general binding rules which govern how septic tanks should operate.

To address the situation, the company consulted with Flintshire Council’s environmental health department and Natural Resources Wales, before designing and installing a new sewer system to replace the septic tanks.

The new 240-metre sewer system will enable the properties to connect to the main sewerage network which in turn will benefit the local environment.

Sean O’Rourke, Sub Programme Manager at Welsh Water said: “We’re proud to put the environment at the heart of the decisions we make as a business. ”

“This project is a great example of our commitment to investing heavily to ensure top quality services to all the communities we serve, not only now but in the future.”

“We appreciate that our work can be inconvenient at times, so we really did appreciate the cooperation shown to us by the local residents while we worked in their community.”



