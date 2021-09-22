Multi-million pound Queensferry Community Hub set to open doors for first time on Thursday

Ty Calon throws open its doors for the first time on Thursday morning as part of Adult Learners’ Week.

The multi-million-pound facility built within the grounds of the former John Summers High School in Queensferry has been funded by Flintshire County Council, the Welsh Government and Wales Rugby Union with the aim to improve community learning and sports facilities.

Deeside Community Trust will be responsible for the building and have been working with Flintshire Council for the last two years to design a space that will provide much needed facilities for community use.

These include classrooms with state of the art IT equipment, a large activity studio ideal for functions, fitness classes etc, sports changing rooms with showers and underfloor heating, and a bar and café area.

Chair of Trustees Paul Wilcockson said “We can’t wait to finally open the doors and show people around. Ty Calon is a real community asset and we hope it will be enjoyed by many people for years to come.”

Ty Calon will be offering a wide range of courses funded through the North East Wales Adult Community Learning grant, meaning adults can come along and learn a new skill for free. Planned courses include IT for beginners, Yoga, crafting, upcycling, gardening, hospitality, safeguarding, food safety and many more.

Various taster courses will be available for people to try as part of the open day between 10.00am and 2.00pm on Thursday 23 September with sessions provided by Groundwork North Wales, Aura Leisure and Libraries, Coleg Cambria and Art and Soul Tribe.

We’ve been putting the finishing touches to the smart new Queensferry community hub in #Deeside, alongside our client @kiergroup for @FlintshireCC. The attractive building houses a café, studio, kitchen and bar, sports changing rooms and teaching spaces.#makeitmodular pic.twitter.com/Bp3a3RVb1E — Integra Buildings (@IntegraBuild) September 21, 2021

Michelle Wright, Flintshire and Wrexham Council’s Adult Community Learning Manager said “An investment in adult learning on this scale is fantastic and I look forward to seeing the classrooms full.”

“The Adult Community Learning funded opportunities through Deeside Community Trust and other lead providers will engage learners to participate in community activities, enhance their skills and support progress to further learning along with upskilling for voluntary or paid work.”

With news that funding has been secured to replace the existing 3G pitch on the site, Mike Roberts from Shotton Steel Rugby Club said: “We are thrilled to be able to use the facilities at Ty Calon and look forward to being able to help support more people to get involved with sport.”

“Ty Calon will be available to hire and aims to bring many services together under one roof to create a vibrant space that will give people of all ages the opportunity to make new friends, feel well, learn new skills and get involved in team sports.”

For more information about the open day or hiring Ty Calon contactinfo@deesidecommunitytrust.co.uk