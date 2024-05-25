MS Jack Sargeant presses for swift action on Sandycroft and Pentre flood protection projects

Jack Sargeant, Member of the Senedd (MS) for Alyn and Deeside, has welcomed a briefing from Natural Resources Wales (NRW) detailing upcoming flood prevention work in Sandycroft and Pentre.

However, he has asked the Welsh Government to work with the project leads, Flintshire Council and NRW, to ensure work is carried out as quickly as possible.

Earlier this year, the Welsh Government announced an allocation of over £800,000 for flood alleviation projects in the area.

The planned work includes two key components: the clearance and desilting of the open channel known as the Sandycroft Drain from the Bridge Inn downstream to the Phoenix Street crossing, and the investigation, clearance, and potential replacement or repair of the Pentre Drain North culvert from Glendale Avenue to the Bridge Inn.

The Deeside politician tabled two questions to the Welsh Government last week following the announcement of the work:

“Will Welsh Government officials seek regular meetings to support Flintshire County Council and Natural Resources Wales in expediting flood prevention work in Sandycroft and Pentre?”

And: “What discussions have taken place between the Welsh Government, Natural Resources Wales, and Flintshire County Council regarding the urgency of the flood prevention work in Sandycroft and Pentre?”

Jack Sargeant emphasised the importance of swift action, saying, “I was delighted when the Welsh Government responded positively to my calls for significant investment in Sandycroft and surrounding communities.”

“I have been campaigning for some time for this work, and I am really grateful to residents for the proactive way they have pushed for it. It is now key that the work takes place as quickly as possible, as any delay raises the possibility of more flooding.”