Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash on A494 in Mold last night – Police appeal for witnesses

A motorcyclist is in critical condition in hospital following a crash on the A494 in Mold last night.

Police were called shortly before 9pm on Thursday (August 12) to reports of a one-vehicle collision on the A494 in Mold involving a Yamaha YZF-R6 motorbike.

Officers attended to deal with the incident alongside the Welsh Ambulance Service.

A man was taken to the Wrexham Maelor Hospital with serious injuries and is now in a critical condition.

Police closed the road for around eight hours, it reopened shortly after 6am this morning.

North Wales Police has now launched an appeal for anyone who witnessed the motorcyclist and a Honda Civic Type R that was travelling behind.

Sergeant Emlyn Hughes of the Roads Policing Unit said: “The collision involving a Yamaha YZF-R6 motorbike happened on the A494 in Mold, towards the direction of Mynydd Isa, near the Esso garage, shortly before 9pm on Thursday, August 12.

“Following this incident, I am interested in speaking to anyone who witnessed the motorcyclist, and a Honda Civic Type R that was travelling behind.

“I am also appealing to anyone who may have dashcam of both vehicles travelling along the road to get in touch immediately.”

A spokesperson from the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called to reports of an injured person following a single vehicle road traffic accident involving a motorcycle near Mold Business Park at 9.28pm last night, Thursday 12 August.”

“We attended scene with one emergency ambulance and were assisted by colleagues in North Wales Police.”

“One patient was taken to Wrexham’s Maelor Hospital.”

Police added, “enquiries are underway and anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is urged to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit via the website or via 101 by quoting reference number 21000562816.”