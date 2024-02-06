More than 400,000 households in Wales start to receive last £299 cost-of-living payment from today

More than 400,000 households in Wales should start receiving the third £299 cost-of-living payment from today.

It is the third of up to three payments totalling up to £900 paid to eligible households on means-tested benefits over 2023/24 and comes as part of a support package that has helped millions of households in the UK since autumn 2021.

The payment will be made between February 6 and 22 and sent out automatically, recipients do not need to apply to receive it.

Mel Stride, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, said:

"The economy has turned a corner, and with inflation falling we are providing millions of the most vulnerable households with another significant cash boost.

"Our fair approach to welfare is underpinned by a belief that the best way to secure long-term financial security is through work.

"This is why we have cut taxes for over 27 million working people and have launched a £2.5 billion Back to Work Plan to help thousands more people off benefits and into jobs."

Welsh Secretary, David TC Davies said:

"Over 400,000 households in Wales will be receiving this payment directly into their bank accounts to help them with the Cost of Living.

"This payment is just part of the £104 billion package that the UK Government has put in place to ensure those most in need are supported."

The full list of benefit recipients that qualify for the third Cost of Living Payment are those who are eligible and receive at least one of the following:

Universal Credit;

Income-based Jobseekers Allowance; Income-related Employment and Support Allowance; Income Support; Working Tax Credit; Child Tax Credit; Pension Credit



The payment reference for bank accounts will be the recipient's National Insurance Number followed by DWP COL or HMRC COLS .

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

