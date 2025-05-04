Mold Town Council wins big at Welsh innovation awards

Mold Town Council has been recognised in all four categories it entered at the One Voice Wales Innovative Practice Awards, including a joint win for its Youth Engagement Initiative.

The awards, which celebrate innovation in local government, offer councils across Wales the opportunity to showcase the impact of their work on local communities. Judged by an independent panel of national representatives, the event highlights effective practices from Town and Community Councils and helps inform wider policy and partnership efforts across the country.

Mold Town Council was shortlisted in all four categories it submitted entries for, and received commendation or higher in each:

-Best Environmental Project – Mold Cemetery – Commended

-Best Heritage & Culture Initiative – Bailey Hill – Highly Commended

-Best Initiative Addressing the Cost-of-Living Crisis – Uniform Stall – Highly Commended

-Best Youth Engagement Initiative – Mold Town Youth Council – Joint Winner

The Youth Council project, which took home a joint win, stood out for its meaningful work in involving young people in local decision-making. Councillor Teresa Carberry attended the awards conference to represent Mold and delivered a presentation on the Youth Council’s impact.

“It was a privilege and honour to represent all my Town Council colleagues at the recent One Voice Wales Awards, and I am delighted at the recognition we received for our hard work and expertise in supporting our community,” said Cllr Carberry. “It was an excellent event and wonderful to hear so many examples of best practice at Town and Community level throughout Wales. I shall, of course, be sharing them.”

Mayor of Mold, Councillor Brian Lloyd, also welcomed the achievement, saying:

“I am incredibly proud of Mold Town Council and all those involved in delivering these initiatives. To be shortlisted in every category we entered—and to come away with such strong recognition, including a joint win—is a real testament to the dedication, passion and teamwork of our staff, councillors, volunteers and community partners.”

The recognition follows a series of efforts by the council to support Mold residents through initiatives ranging from heritage preservation to direct support for families amid rising living costs. The awards, which attract entries from councils across Wales, serve as both a celebration of success and a shared learning opportunity for community-led governance.