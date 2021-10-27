Mold: Police release CCTV image of assault suspect

Police in Flintshire have released a CCTV image of a man they are looking to identify who was involved in an incident in Mold.

Police say the suspect was involved in an alleged common assault on Elm Drive a fortnight ago.

Posting an update on the forces South Flintshire Facebook page, a police spokesperson said:

“We are looking to identify the man pictured (above).”

“He is suspected to have been involved in a common assault on Elm Drive in Mold on 12/10/2021.”

“If you can identify him can you please contact North Wales Police”

Information can be passed to North Wales Police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101, quoting reference 21000709686.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.