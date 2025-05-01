Mold: Chester Road gas works rescheduled for school holidays

Essential work to upgrade gas pipes in Mold’s Chester Road area has been rescheduled to begin on 21 July, with completion expected by 8 August.

Wales & West Utilities, who are carrying out the project, said the original May start date had been pushed back to reduce disruption to traffic during school term time.

By carrying out the work over the summer holidays, the company hopes to minimise inconvenience for residents and motorists.

The work involves upgrading gas infrastructure along Chester Road, Ffordd Pentre, and The Avenue.

The company says the upgrade is vital to ensure the long-term safety and reliability of gas supplies to homes and businesses in the area.

The project was discussed at a recent drop-in session, where local residents were invited to view the plans and speak directly with members of the project team.

Traffic management measures will be in place throughout the work, including:

-A lane closure on Chester Road from 21 July to 1 August

-A full closure of Chester Road from 1 August to 8 August

Wales & West Utilities has worked closely with Flintshire County Council to plan the project and coordinate the road closures.

Adam Smith, who is managing the project for Wales & West Utilities, said the company recognises the disruption caused by such work but stressed its importance for local energy resilience.

“This work has been rescheduled and will now take place during the school holidays, to help minimise disruption to motorists using the roads,” he said.

“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across the area. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.

“We know that working in areas like this is not ideal, but it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future.”

He added that the work is also part of wider plans to prepare the gas network for low-carbon fuels.

“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”

Residents with any questions about the work are encouraged to contact Wales & West Utilities’ Customer Service Team on freephone 0800 912 2999.