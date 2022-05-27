With a generally fine and settled start to the weekend in store for much of the UK, there’s a mixed weather signal developing from Sunday onwards into early next week, with plenty of detail to work out for the Jubilee Weekend.

This weekend will see highs of 21C in southern England with a good deal of dry and fine weather around on Saturday.

Some showers will affect northern Scotland and a few English North Sea coastal spots on Saturday.

Then, on Sunday the risk of showers increases, mainly in the north and east, whilst more cloud and northerly winds sees more subdued temperatures for most.

Next week

Northerly winds will bring temperatures down further from Monday, with highs only likely to reach the low teens Celsius in many areas. Associated with this will be generally more unsettled weather, with showers possible for much of the UK on Monday.

That theme continues well into next week, with a mix of showers and cloud for most persisting through to Wednesday.

Jubilee Weekend

There’s still much detail to be determined for the long Jubilee Weekend, with the path of a plume of warm air from over the near continent the focus of much of the uncertainty initially.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Chris Bulmer said: “After a fine day for most on Saturday, and some on Sunday, cooler and more unsettled conditions will be quite widely established by Monday.

“After a cool start to the week, temperatures are expected to return back to around average through the week. What we’re keeping an eye on for the latter part of the week is how far north this plume of warm air comes. This brings the potential for outbreaks of heavy rain in places.

“There’s still a lot to be determined for the Jubilee Weekend forecast. On balance, it looks like after a showery start, though still fine in places, high-pressure will attempt to build from the west bringing more settled and drier weather, at least for some.”