Mild winter has seen worst few months on record for badgers being struck by vehicles in region

More badgers have been struck by vehicles during the first couple of months of this year than the worst January and February on record.

Clwyd Badger Group has said an exceptionally mild Winter has seen badgers more active than typical for this time of year.

A recent survey ranked badgers at the top of the list making them the most commonly killed British species on roads.

Badgers are nocturnal creatures of habit and family groups living in a sett will use the same well-worn paths to access foraging grounds that they have used for generations.

“As a result of the ever-increasing rate of development, many of the UK’s roads now intertwine with these well-established routes and, with the badger’s poor eyesight, it’s no wonder that most commonly killed British species on our roads.” Clwyd Badger Group has said.

This time of year sows (female badgers) will be getting ready to give birth to their litters and need to increase the amount of food they have to forage for, to support the growing litter and their reflexes to run arent the same.

Dan Rose, Road Traffic Accident (RTA) Recorder for Clwyd Badger Group said “We’re so grateful for anyone who can report what they see.”

“All the information is checked and recorded.”

“We need clear information with each report: Location – a lot of people are now using What3Words app to give precise and accurate recording –

and also the condition of the RTA so that we can decide if it will be suitable for evaluation by the Welsh Government Veterinary Service”.

Member of the Senedd for North Wales, Carolyn Thomas said “Clwyd Badger Group fills an important role in North Wales, focusing on impacts to Badgers that roads and buildings make.”

“I’ve worked with Dan a few years ago to make sure Flintshire Council was more able to share data and to support the Welsh Government Badger Found Dead scheme, gathering as many data points as possible for their research into TB.”

“It is critical we do all we can to protect North Wales’ wildlife”

Dan said, “we’re trying to make it as easy as possible for people to report RTAs in North Wales so now you can even report via WhatsApp, by mobile 07976962251 or via email to badgerrta@gmail.com

Clwyd Badger Group has joined Badger Trusts’ “Give Badgers a Brake campaign” it urges drivers to:

● Slow down – please be especially vigilant at night, and during dawn and dusk

● Report sightings of dead badgers

● Spread the message among your friends and family

“Reporting sightings of dead badgers allows Clwyd Badger Group to find hot-spots for fatalities and campaign for mitigation efforts such as bridges, tunnels and signs to ensure badgers can cross roads safely.”

“We urge everyone to get in touch with sightings across North Wales by emailing badgerrta@gmail.com.” Dan said.