Met Office yellow warning for ice in Flintshire later this week

The Met Office has issued a warning for ice in Flintshire later this week as overnight temperatures plummet to -3C.

An arctic maritime airmass will push across the UK from the north this week bringing us some cold days, overnight frosts and a risk of wintry showers and snow.

The warning comes into effect locally at midnight on Thursday through to 6pm Thursday.

In an update the Met Office said there may be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths,

Some roads and railways may be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

A Met Office spokesperson said : “Frequent wintry showers will spread into Northern Ireland through the early hours of Thursday then on to Wales and parts of the West Midlands during the morning.”

“These will fall on frozen ground in many areas, leading to the formation of icy stretches on untreated surfaces.”

“In addition, showers are likely to fall as snow on high ground and perhaps more widely across Wales and the West Midlands during the day, with slight accumulations possible in places.”

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Rebekah Sherwin, said: “Temperatures will start to dip this week, with daytime temperatures struggling to get above freezing in many places from mid-week onwards. However, the cold air from the Arctic will also bring brighter conditions, with some dry, sunny spells in many areas, particularly away from the coast.

“Showers will turn more wintry as the week goes on with a risk of snow at times. A yellow National Severe Weather Warning for snow has been issued for Wednesday covering northern Scotland. We can expect to see some snow and wintry showers further south as the week progresses, particularly in coastal areas or over higher ground. There will be widespread frosts with temperatures falling to as low as -10°C overnight in isolated spots by the end of the week.”

