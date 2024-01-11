Met Office: UK poised to experience ‘potentially disruptive snow’ conditions next week

The UK is poised to experience potentially disruptive snow conditions next week due to the encroaching arctic airmass.

The Met Office anticipates a northerly airflow to usher in cold arctic air starting Sunday and continuing into the early part of the week, primarily affecting northern regions of Scotland and Northern Ireland with snow showers.

As the week progresses, the combination of persistent cold air over the UK and incoming milder Atlantic air from the southwest raises the likelihood of significant snow disruptions in certain areas.

The Met Office, while acknowledging the uncertainty of the exact impact, is closely monitoring the convergence of these airmasses, a critical factor in determining the extent of the snowfall.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist David Hayter cautions, "The risk of snow initially seems concentrated along northern coastal areas, but the potential for disruptive snow extends through mid to late next week. The precise interaction of the milder southwestern air with the established cold air will be crucial in forecasting substantial snowfall."

Current forecasts suggest a cool, dry end to this week with widespread sub-zero temperatures overnight. In response, the UK Health Security Agency has issued a Cold-Health Alert, highlighting the potential health and social care sector impacts.

Dr. Agostinho Sousa of the UKHSA emphasises the health risks, especially for the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions. He urges the public to check on vulnerable individuals, given the increased risk of health complications like heart attacks and strokes in such cold conditions.

In anticipation of snow and ice from Sunday, travel disruptions are a significant concern. RAC Breakdown's Simon Williams advises drivers to prepare for severe conditions, emphasizing the importance of carrying essential items for safety in case of breakdowns or delays due to the weather.

