Met Office Head of Situational Awareness Will Lang, who leads responses in times of severe weather, said: “We know from seven years of doing this that naming storms works.”

“Last year, Storms Arwen and Eunice brought some severe impacts to the UK and we know that naming storms helps to raise awareness and give the public the information they need to stay safe in times of severe weather.”

Met Office post-event surveys show that 98% of those within the red warning area in the southeast for Storm Eunice were aware of the warning, and 91% of those took action to protect themselves, their property or business.

Will Lang continued: “Recent impactful storms demonstrated our ongoing need to communicate severe weather in a clear way to help the public protect themselves.”

“Naming storms is just one way that we know helps to raise awareness of severe weather and provides clarity for the public when they need it most.”

Why storms get named 

Storms are named when they could cause ‘medium’ or ‘high’ impacts in one of the partner countries and help provide consistent, authoritative messaging in times of severe weather.

For Storm Eunice, which was the strongest storm to impact England and Wales since February 2014, 95% of people within the red warning area in the southeast found the warning useful, while National Highways reported 21% less traffic on the roads in England on 18 February as people amended plans to stay safe during impactful storms.

If a storm is named by a different storm naming group and impacts the UK, the given name will be used in communications, as occurred with Storm Malik in January this year.

In addition, if the remnants of a hurricane has moved across the Atlantic to impact UK weather, this would be referred to as an ex-hurricane with its previously given name.

2022/23 storm names in full

Antoni

Betty

Cillian
(kill-ee-an)

Daisy

Elliot

Fleur

Glen

Hendrika
(hen-dree-ka)

Íde
(ee-da)

Johanna
(yo-hah-na)

Khalid

Loes
(l-oo-s)

Mark

Nelly

Owain
(oh-wine)

Priya

Ruadhán
(ru-awe-on)

Sam

Tobias

Val

Wouter
(vow-ter)