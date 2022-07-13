Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 13th Jul 2022

Met Office Amber ‘extreme heat’ warning for Flintshire extended a further 24 hours

The Met Office has further extended an Amber Extreme heat warning, as temperatures look to build later this week and early next week for much of England and Wales, including parts of Flintshire and Wrexham.

The Amber warning, which has been issued for Sunday (17 July) and Monday (18 July) has now been extended to Tuesday.

The warnings highlight likely adverse health effects for the public, not just limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat.

Temperatures could be in excess of 35°C in the southeast, and more widely around 32°C within the warning area.

High temperatures could peak at 34C in Flintshire on Tuesday.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Rebekah Sherwin said: “From Sunday and into Monday, temperatures are likely to be in excess of 35°C in the southeast, although the details still remain uncertain. Elsewhere, temperatures could be fairly widely above 32°C in England and Wales, and in the mid-to-high 20s Celsius further north.”

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “Heat-health alerts have now been issued to the majority of the country, with temperatures set to remain consistently high throughout the duration of this week.

“Most of us can enjoy the hot weather when it arrives, but it is important to keep yourself hydrated and to find shade where possible when UV rays are strongest, between 11am and 3pm.

“If you have vulnerable family, friends and neighbours, make sure they are aware of how they can keep themselves protected from the warm weather.’’

UK Government advice is that 999 services should be used in emergencies only; seek advice from 111 if you need non-emergency health advice.

Find out more about keeping cool in hot weather with WeatherReady from the Met Office.

Will we get record-breaking heat?  

The record high temperature in the UK is 38.7°C, which was reached at Cambridge Botanic Garden on 25 July 2019.

The Met Office’s Rebekah Sherwin added: “Weather forecast models are run hundreds of times to determine the most likely weather outcome. For late in next weekend and early next week, some runs of these models are allowing exceptionally high temperatures to develop, which is something we’ll be monitoring closely and adding details in the coming days.

“Some models have been producing maximum temperatures in excess of 40°C in parts of the UK over the coming weekend and beyond.

At longer time scales temperature forecasts become less reliable, so whilst these figures can’t be ruled out, they are still only a low probability. A number of weather scenarios are still possible and at the current time, mid- or perhaps high-30s are looking more likely.”

 

