Merseyside man jailed for involvement in ‘County Lines’ drug supply that operated from Liverpool to North Wales

A 33-year-old man from Liverpool has been jailed for six years after being involved in a County Lines drug supply that operated from Liverpool to North Wales.

Devere Knight of Gilbert Street, Liverpool pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A Crack Cocaine and Heroin at Liverpool Crown Court today (Thursday 11 November).

On Tuesday 12 October officers from Project Medusa, a Merseyside-led initiative set up to tackle County Lines drug dealing and child criminal exploitation, stopped a vehicle leaving from Rhyl in North Wales that Knight was travelling in.

Knight was later arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, namely as part of the ‘RYAN’ County Line drugs supply operating from Liverpool into Rhyl, North Wales.

He was charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and remanded at Wirral Magistrates Court the following day.

Detective Inspector Gary Stratton said: “I hope this result clearly demonstrates to travelling criminals that this will not be tolerated no matter where you are, our officers will use any intelligence we have to prevent the supply of dangerous drugs on our streets.

“Project Medusa is committed to the relentless pursuit of criminals who are intent on causing harm in our communities through the sale of illicit drugs in other parts of the country.

“We will work with police forces and authorities across the country to make sure there is no safe place for such criminals to hide.