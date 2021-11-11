Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 11th Nov 2021

Merseyside man jailed for involvement in ‘County Lines’ drug supply that operated from Liverpool to North Wales

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A 33-year-old man from Liverpool has been jailed for six years after being involved in a County Lines drug supply that operated from Liverpool to North Wales.

Devere Knight of Gilbert Street, Liverpool pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A Crack Cocaine and Heroin at Liverpool Crown Court today (Thursday 11 November).

On Tuesday 12 October officers from Project Medusa, a Merseyside-led initiative set up to tackle County Lines drug dealing and child criminal exploitation, stopped a vehicle leaving from Rhyl in North Wales that Knight was travelling in.

Knight was later arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, namely as part of the ‘RYAN’ County Line drugs supply operating from Liverpool into Rhyl, North Wales.

He was charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and remanded at Wirral Magistrates Court the following day.

Detective Inspector Gary Stratton said: “I hope this result clearly demonstrates to travelling criminals that this will not be tolerated no matter where you are, our officers will use any intelligence we have to prevent the supply of dangerous drugs on our streets.

“Project Medusa is committed to the relentless pursuit of criminals who are intent on causing harm in our communities through the sale of illicit drugs in other parts of the country.

“We will work with police forces and authorities across the country to make sure there is no safe place for such criminals to hide.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

North Wales business & council leaders seek urgent meeting with UK Transport Secretary in bid to unlock investment

News

Transport for Wales’ support for North Wales Charity Hope House & Ty Gobaith Children’s Hospices is on track

News

Time running out to have your say on how Wepre Park is managed and its future?

News

Clockwise Chester: “Please bear with us” says council as it announces overnight road closures and diversion routes

News

Undercover police officers to patrol bars in run up to Christmas in bid to “help keep females safe”

News

Community pharmacy services boosted in North Wales, as NHS prepares for busiest winter

News

Views on second homes sought as Senedd Committee opens public consultation on emotional issue

News

V-shaped formations of migrating geese helping Airbus to reduce CO2 emissions and save fuel

News

Deeside GP apologises for “confusion and distress” caused following relocation announcement

News





Read 375,878 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn