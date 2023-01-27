Menai Suspension Bridge set to reopen on schedule next week
Works to reopen the Menai Suspension Bridge to a limited weight restriction of 7.5 tonnes are set to be completed on schedule.
The suspension bridge linking Anglesey and the mainland of Wales has been closed since October due to concerns about the integrity of its metal hangers.
The emergency works, which began on January 5, will be completed in the four-week timeframe originally set out, with the bridge expected to reopen to restricted loads by midnight (00:01hrs) on Thursday, 2 February.
The Welsh Government and UK Highways A55 Ltd have been working with engineering firms Spencer Group and COWI to develop a long term plan to bring the bridge back to full capacity. The work is anticipated to start in the late summer.
Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters, said: “Despite the challenging weather conditions, I am pleased that we’ve been able to complete this extremely important and complex piece of remedial work on time.
“I would like to thank the local community and everybody that has been affected by the closure of the bridge for their patience during this time.”
